UPDATE – Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society Rally – Moms Stop The Harm – Chilliwack Courthouse (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – BC Coroner Report Data from the 2021 Toxic Drug Poisoning Crisis was this week and new records were set. None of which are ones to be celebrated.

In 2021, Abbotsford and Chilliwack set new record highs in illicit overdose drug deaths.

Overall in BC, 7 people die everyday from such OD’s.

On February 10, the Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) stood in solidarity with Moms Stop The Harm.Ironically as this was taking place, word went out that anther person from Chilliwack had OD’d and died.

One of the supporters knew that person.

Various rallies and demonstrations were held across the province, in Chilliwack, the gathering was at the Chilliwack Courthouse at 5 Corners to draw awareness to this worsening public health crisis and the atrocious numbers OPS expect from the most deadly year yet …2022.

FVN is a proud supporter of all OPS across the Province, and especially in the Fraser Valley.