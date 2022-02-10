Chilliwack Fire – Prairie Central Road Barn Fire – No Animals Hurt

Chilliwack – Early hursday morning around 2:45AM , Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 48000 block of Prairie Central Rd.

30 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. On arrival, fire crews encountered heavy flames and smoke venting from a barn and immediately determined the fire would be defensive. Fire crews called for a 2nd alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, preventing fire spread and exposure damage to adjacent buildings.

There was no firefighter, civilian or livestock injuries. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.