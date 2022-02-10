BLOG – Langley’s Theatre in the Country 2022 Season, In Time for Valentine’s Day

Langley (Catherine Hercus/The Write Stuff) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Theatre in the Country’s tenth season opens on February 10 with a musical production of Shakespeare in Love directed by Emma Graveson. The production runs from February 10 to 26 and is described as “A romantic comedy with music that offers a glimpse of ‘what might have been’ as the worlds most famous playwright crafts his masterpiece Romeo and Juliet”.

The 1998 Academy Award winning film depicted a fictional love affair between William Shakespeare and engaged aristocrat Viola de Lesseps while he was writing Romeo and Juliet. The play first opened in London’s West End and the production ran from July 2014 to April 2015. Other productions include the 2016 Stratford Festival, and the 2017 Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

The other four season shows are Dinner with Friends, Catch Me if You Can, Murder on the Orient Express, and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Tickets can be purchased for individual shows, the entire season, or for groups. Single dinner theatre tickets are $68 for adults and are $62 for under 26 and over 64-year-olds. Theatre only tickets are $38 for adults, and $62 for under 26 or over 64-year-olds. There is a 10% discount for shows on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturday matinees.

Dinner Theatre tickets must be purchased 24 hours in advance, and can accommodate vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, nut free and seafood free requests. Wine and beer are available only on Friday nights.

Tickets and season’s passes can be purchased online at https://theatreinthecountry.com/, by phone at 604-259-9737 or by email at boxoffice@theatreinthecountry.com.

Everyone attending over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated and passports and IDs (for age 19 and up) will be scanned. Masks are required.

Theatre in the Country is a community-based dinner theatre in Langley at 5708 Glover Road. The theatre offers five shows a year including comedy, drama, and musicals, ending with a big Christmas production. In addition, the theatre offers drama and musical theatre classes for children aged 5-18 and adults.

Please let me know if there any other local theatre or concerts which should be mentioned in this column at 604-788-0137 or email at writestuff89@gmail.com. I can also create your website and social media content.