Tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown, & Elvis Presley – Legends Show March 20 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – “Legends Show” brings you some of North America’s most exciting performers live on stage. Accompanied by the “Rockin’ Royals Band”, this show will feature the most incredible Tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Elvis Presley, and Motown.

Sunday 2PM March 20 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Perfect afternoon matinee for seniors. Ticket information here.

Performing as Roy Orbison, Jesse Aron, who hails from the State of Wisconsin, is recognized as one of USA’s top Roy Orbison Tribute performers. With his effortless voice and uncanny resemblance to Roy, Jesse will take you back in time with such hits as ‘Crying’, ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Only The Lonely’, ‘Running Scared’, and many more of your favourites.

Canada’s Tribute Queen, Amberley Beatty, returns to the stage with her truly remarkable Tribute to American Pop Singing Icon, Connie Francis. Idolized by millions of fans around the world, Francis is best known for her hits such as ’Where the Boys Are’, ‘Who’s Sorry Now’, ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart’, ‘Stupid Cupid’, Lipstick on Your Collar’.

The stars of “Motown Soul”, Cathy and Marlene known as The Tonettes, have been blessed with power, sensitivity, and vocal energy. This sensational trio will be performing a variety of songs from the music of Diana Ross and The Supremes, Aretha Franklin and many others. A performance not to be missed.

Pete Paquette is a World-class Elvis Tribute Artist and highly regarded as one of the top Elvis performers in the business today. Known for captivating his audiences through his incredible voice, high energy, charisma, and playful spontaneity with his audiences, this multi-award winning performer will leave you wanting more.