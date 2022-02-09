Owner Of Vedder Mountain Biking Co in Serious Crash on Vedder Mountain – GoFundMe Set Up To Cover Costs

Chilliwack (with files from Sam Waddington/GoFundMe) – Over the past couple of days, The Vedder Mountain Bike Co. family has some unfortunate news to share about one of their own.

Spencer Arnold, one of the founders of the shop suffered a traumatic accident on Sunday February 6th while riding his mountain bike on Vedder Mountain.

He broke his C6 and C7 vertebrae and has lost feeling from his chest down. Spencer was sent to Vancouver General where he underwent extensive surgery to stabilize his spine.

The good news is he’s regained some function and feeling in his upper limbs which is a positive sign. He will remain at the hospital until he’s been cleared to be transferred to GF Strong for rehabilitation and recovery.

A Go Fund Me campaign (click here) has been started to help support Spencer and Donna as they navigate this next chapter in their lives.

From Sam Waddington:

This news hits our community like a freight train. On Sunday February 6th, Spencer Arnold had a bad crash while mountain biking on Vedder Mountain and broke his back and needed to be airlifted off of the mountain by Chilliwack Search and Rescue. Spencer is one of the owners of Vedder Mountain Bike Company, across from my store Mt. Waddington’s Outdoors, and is a pillar of the outdoor community here in Chilliwack.If you can help, please give generously, as the road ahead is yet uncertain for Spencer, his wife Donna, and their pup Fern. Let’s show them how our community comes together for one of our own.

Donna and Spencer Arnold