BC Coroners Service’s Report on Illicit Drug Toxicity Deaths for December 2021: It’s Not Slowing Down – New Records for Abbotsford and Chilliwack – Provincial Average 7 Deaths Per Day

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, and Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, have released the following statement regarding the BC Coroners Service’s report on illicit drug toxicity deaths for December 2021:

NOTE: 2021 Summary

• In November and December 2021, there were 210 and 215 suspected illicit drug toxicity

deaths, respectively. These are the two largest numbers of suspected deaths ever recorded

in a month.

• In 2021, there were 2,224 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths, the most ever recorded in a

year. This represents a 26% increase over the number of deaths seen in 2020 (1,767).

• The number of illicit drug toxicity deaths in November and December 2021 equates to

about 7 deaths per day. Overall, in 2021, there were on average 6.1 deaths per day.

Provincial average for 2021, 7 deaths per day. New records for New records for Abbotsford, Chiliwack and Langley.

“It is with a heavy heart that our province continued to experience an unprecedented number of lives lost to the toxic drug supply in 2021. It is beyond devastating that we lost 2,224 people: our brothers, sisters, children, parents, neighbours and friends to toxic drugs. No words can soften these losses.

“From the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crises, to heat, floods, and fires, we have never asked as much from our health-care system, front-line health-care workers and B.C. families. And yet, we need to do more.

“We must reduce the fear and shame that leads so many to hide their drug use, avoid services and use deadly drugs alone. Addiction is not a choice, it’s a health condition. That’s why we continue to push Health Canada to approve our exemption so we can implement decriminalization of people who use drugs throughout B.C. This is a vital step to overcoming the stigma and shame associated with using drugs and helping to connect people with the supports they need.

“We know one of the most important ways to keep people alive in this crisis is to ensure a safer supply to replace toxic illicit drugs and the expansion of this life-saving program is now underway across our province.

October 2021 was the first month in which 200 lives were lost to illicit drugs in B.C. The 1,782 lives lost between January and October already represent the highest number of deaths due to drug toxicity ever recorded in the province in a calendar year. More than 8,300 people have died as a result of drug toxicity since the public health emergency into substance-related harms was declared in April 2016.