Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Langley Memorial Hospital and Chilliwack’s Cascade Lodge

Surrey/Fraser Valley – On Tuesday Fraser Health shared the following information about COVID-19 in our region.

Acute

Following the implementation of comprehensive strategies, Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Langley Memorial Hospital in Langley.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Cascade Lodge in Chilliwack following the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 at this location.

Residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities are each allowed one designated visitor and one essential visitor. Essential visits include visits for compassionate reasons, such as end-of-life care or those essential to a resident’s care and mental well-being.

For more information about visitor guidelines, please visit bccdc.ca.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.