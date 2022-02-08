Skip to content

Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Langley Memorial Hospital and Chilliwack’s Cascade Lodge

  1. Home
  2. Health & Lifestyle
  3. Fraser Health Declares COVID-19 Outbreaks Over at Langley Memorial Hospital and Chilliwack’s Cascade Lodge

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Surrey/Fraser Valley – On Tuesday Fraser Health shared the following information about COVID-19 in our region.

Acute

Following the implementation of comprehensive strategies, Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Langley Memorial Hospital in Langley.

Long-term care

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak over at Cascade Lodge in Chilliwack following the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 at this location.

Residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities are each allowed one designated visitor and one essential visitor. Essential visits include visits for compassionate reasons, such as end-of-life care or those essential to a resident’s care and mental well-being. 

For more information about visitor guidelines, please visit bccdc.ca

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

No comment yet, add your voice below!

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

17 − nine =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On Key

Related Posts