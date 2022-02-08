BUSINESS – BC Transit Chosen as One of BC’s Top Employers for 2022 

Victoria – BC Transit has once again been recognized as an industry leader in offering an exceptional workplace for its employees, as the organization has been named one of BC’s Top Employers for 2022.

“We work hard to deliver transportation services you can rely on while also providing employees with an inclusive work environment where they can thrive and grow,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being recognized with this award for a second straight year is an honour for our dynamic, hard-working and diverse team.”



BC’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, published by Mediacorp. To qualify, an employer must have its head office or principle place of business located in British Columbia. Winners are selected based on a number of criteria, including: