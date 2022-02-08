Skip to content

4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup Charity Ball Hockey Tournament Scheduled for April

Chilliwack – Should all go well, the 4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup Charity Ball Hockey Tournament is scheduled for April.

Organizer Devin Baker explained the name: Wackdis Cup. “Wackdis stands for Chilliwack and Sardis combined”.

This year’s tournament will be to support a local charity to be announced. Although signup will be free, donations will be encouraged. Anything helps! Let’s help out our community. Any business ideas as well as support to help out is greatly appreciated.

Facebook info is here.

4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup/Facebook
4 on 4 War on the Floor – Wackdis Cup

