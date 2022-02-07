When Not An Animal Activist, Zoe Peled is Vying to be on the Cover of Ink Magazine – To Help Animals

Fraser Valley – Zoe Peled is best known as a spokesperson for Ban Fur Farms BC (BFFBC). SDhe has been vocal about Fraser Valley fur farms and how they should be permanently shut down.

She penned an opinion piece which ran on FVN in July 2021 and can be found here.

She is now merging that passion with another. Raising money and vying to be on the cover of Ink Magazine. “I am through to the top 15 [in my group], in the #inkedcovergirl contest. Voting continues until February 10 [this Thursday], when each group is narrowed to 10. Then those contenders advance to the final round.”

From her Facebook page:

These tattoos can help animals: here’s how! This year, due mostly in part to the urging of Jennifer Cella, I am a finalist in the Inked Magazine Cover Girl Quest. The Magazine hosts this initiative, to find a contender who will participate in a major photo shoot, grace the cover, and take home $25,000. Here’s the thing: I’ll take the cover happily [and would be damn delighted to have a powerhouse in her late 30’s on it], but I’m not bringing home any of that money.Instead, if I make it that far, I’ll be donating all of the money to HugABull Advocacy & Rescue Society and A Home for Hooves Farm Sanctuary [half each being $12,500], and making a hell of a lot of noise about those two wonderful organizations along the way.Hugabull is an organization [comprised of all volunteers], who rescue, foster, and facilitate crucial outreach and education for bully breeds and pibbles. They work to address the false stereotypes around pibbles, and save many pups along the way.Home for Hooves is a farm rescue sanctuary on Vancouver Island, offering home and care to over 170 residents. These animals have been rescued, abandoned, escaped the industry, or navigate extreme/unique medical situations.These groups do incredible, important, and crucial work. This is an opportunity to raise the volume for both of them, get them some money, and celebrate tattoo culture and art along the way. Win, win and win. This is generated by public support and voting. Meaning: save this link, vote, vote again, and share it with the whole damn world. Most impact = voting once a day. The first round of “cuts” takes place in 16 days.Next stop: $25,000 for Hugabull + Home for Hooves. Let’s go! https://cover.inkedmag.com/2022/zoe-peled

Zoe Peled