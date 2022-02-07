Hope Based Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest Hands Out Thousands in Grants

Hope – The Board of Directors of the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest (CLCCF), a community forest organization that is comprised of a partnership between the District of Hope, the Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) closed out the 2021 calendar year by issuing dispersments of $150,000.00 to each Community Forest partner.



“2021 was a strong operational year,” said CLCCF General Manager Matt Wealick. “With lumber prices being exceptionally strong we were in the position to issue significant dividend cheques to all of the partners. It was a great way to end a very busy year for the Community Forest.”



The 2021 dividend dispersement was the largest in the CLCCF’s history. Each partner then determines the best use of the dividend within their own community.



2021 also saw the CLCCF support other local organizations, including issuing a grant to the Sunshine Valley Community Recreation Society to create recreational infrastructure in Sunshine Valley area. The infrastructure will serve as a hub for community activity and gatherings and is anticipated to be finished construction this summer. A second grant was issued to the Fraser Valley Mountain Bike Association for use to create GPS mapping of new trails on Hope Mountain as well as the Dragon’s Core trails.



About the CLCCF:



Started in 2011 and located around Hope, British Columbia, the Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest is a three-way partnership between the District of Hope, the Yale First Nation and the Fraser Valley Regional District. The operation is based on a 25-year replaceable Community Forest Agreement, whereby the CLCCF manages timber and non-timber values in the land base. This includes consideration for values such as logging, revenue, employment, First Nations, forest recreation, visual resources, fish and wildlife and water quality as well as archaeological, historical and spiritual values.

Cascade Lower Canyon Community Forest/2017