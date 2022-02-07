Skip to content

Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society Rally – Moms Stop The Harm – Chilliwack Courthouse – Thursday February 10

Chilliwack – BC Coroner Report Data from the 2021 Toxic Drug Poisoning Crisis will be released on Thursday February 10.

Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society (OPS) plan to stand in solidarity with Moms Stop The Harm on Thursday Morning at 9:30AM when this report is released.

Various rallies and demonstrations are being planned across the province, in Chilliwack, the gathering at the Chilliwack Courthouse at 5 Corners is to draw awareness to this worsening public health crisis and the atrocious numbers OPS expect from the most deadly year yet.

FVN is a proud supporter of all OPS across the Province, and especially in the Fraser Valley.

Chilliwack OPS Rally, February 2022

