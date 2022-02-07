Chilliwack FC Announces Adaptive Soccer Program -For Kids with Diverse Abilities

Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC has announced the addition of an Adaptive Soccer program to its growing list of opportunities for the Chilliwack community.

Adaptive soccer gives children and youth with diverse abilities the opportunity to learn ‘the beautiful game’ in a barrier-free, safe, and fun environment. Keeping in step with its Strategic Plan, as well as BC Soccer and Canada Soccer initiatives, as an inclusive organization the addition of this program was of paramount importance to the club.

It was also important that before launching the program that qualified leaders were in place who didn’t just love and know the game, but also had the experience in supporting potential participants with diverse abilities and exceptionalities.

Chilliwack FC Adaptive Soccer will start in the Spring of 2022 alongside traditional spring programming. It is specifically designed for players with diverse abilities that would benefit from an adapted environment. The goal is to give players the opportunity to learn basic soccer skills and overall motor skills in a supported and small-scale environment while creating new friendships along the way.

