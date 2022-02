Chilliwack (with video from 4 The Win) – Let’s just ignore the fact that on Saturday February 5, the Chilliwack Chiefs lost 4-1 to the Victoria Grizzlies, at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The REAL story was a back and forth affair between Mayor Ken Popove and 8-year-old Christian Vertes but ultimately it’s Christian who takes the win.

A special thank you to Kenny ( the sieve in goal) Jones of STAR 98.3 for stepping into the net.

Chilliwack Chiefs/Facebook