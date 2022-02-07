Boomerang returns to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre February 26 with Sarah Wills (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Highlighting local music talent, Boomerang returns to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre with fantastic bands that will fill the evening with music like never before! On February 26, Sarah Wills heads a lineup of musicians that will fill the theatre with fantastic jazz and even some rock and roll. Boomerang is the place to be if you’re looking for a fun evening out or want to come out and support the local music scene!

Sarah Wills

“The concert should be a wonderfully relaxing night filled with jazz of all sorts and some acoustic rock. We have three sets that showcase acoustic rock, gypsy jazz, and then classic jazz combos of swings and sorts,” explains Sarah Wills. “All the musicians in it are people I’ve played with or have been fellow music acquaintances with, and I’m happy I get to play with some of them again. The journey of getting this concert together has been a big roller-coaster, but the people that have been working on this concert with me have made that process a breeze so we can create a great night of music and R&R when it’s needed most!”

“The bands we have playing consist of traditional jazz, gypsy jazz, and acoustic rock. Gypsy is special because it doesn’t have drums; it has guitar and bass acting as a steady rhythm section to allow the violinist to shine and showcases everyone in varying gypsy jazz styles from slow ballads to fast swing. I’ve invited local rising rock band Tayos to come to play an acoustic set that will sound amazing as they have always put on great shows in the past. Finally, we have trad jazz, which is what we are opening with, classic jazz.”

“I’m super excited to have everyone and anyone finally see my show!” Sarah continues. “We have set list of a variety of music that ranges from classic swing jazz to the toe-tapping rhythms of Gypsy, featuring some jazz violin, and then some acoustic rock sprinkled in the middle. I’m excited to be sharing a stage with Tayos, my friend’s established upcoming band, as well as some school friends that can finally get a chance to be the spotlight of attention that they deserve. I’m glad this concert will finally reach the light and ears that it’s been waiting for. See you out there!”

These astonishing talents will tell their own stories in a long awaited performance. Each with their unique take, these performers are sure to inspire anyone interested in producing their art or anyone who wants to see what incredible talent can be found locally. Whether you are looking for a fun evening out or want to come out and support the local music scene, Boomerang is where you might just discover your new favourite band!

Boomerang Seven – Sarah Wills is generously sponsored by: Prime Signs, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Boomerang Seven – Sarah Wills is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

