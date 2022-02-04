Tourism Project in Harrison Hot Springs Among Others in BC to Receive Funding

Harrison/Victoria – More than 50 new tourism projects throughout B.C. are receiving a total of $21.3 million for shovel-ready infrastructure projects.

These projects are part of the second round of the 2021 Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) Destination Development stream.

In February 2021, in response to the pandemic and through StrongerBC, the Province provided $20 million for 54 projects specifically for tourism through the first round of CERIP. The second investment of $21.3 million in 2022 doubles this, providing a total of $41.3 million for the tourism ecosystem for more than 100 projects.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says new support from the government for tourism projects in Harrison Hot Springs will attract visitors, boost local economies and help communities recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tourism businesses help keep history alive in our communities, and the pandemic has really affected them,” said Kelli Paddon. “The Sts’ailes peoples and their legacy are such an important part of Harrison Hot Springs, and my family Ioves learning about the local history of the Sasquatch. It’s great that this funding will support the expansion and preservation of such a vital and educational community landmark.”

This funding for The Harrison Tourism Society, which will provide $1,000,000 for an upgrade to the Visitor Centre and Sasquatch Museum, is part of a $21.3 million investment from the BC New Democrat government for shovel-ready destination development projects. People in Harrison Hot Springs and surrounding area will benefit from this funding, as it will not only support people working in tourism but also help grow the local economy into the future.

The destination development funding invests in implementation-ready tourism infrastructure and amenities projects that support the recovery and resilience of tourism by creating jobs and developing infrastructure that will attract visitors to B.C. communities in the near and long term. Projects were chosen for their demonstrated tourism benefits to communities and British Columbians, along with new jobs, many of which will provide employment for apprentices, youth, new Canadians, women, and First Nations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the New Democrat government has worked closely with B.C.’s tourism sector and provided $228 million in support to ensure businesses and non-profits can continue to draw visitors and benefit local communities for years to come.