Harrison (Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHAC) – Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHAC) is now accepting submissions for their Artist in Residence Program, which runs June 1st, 2022 – May 25th, 2023.

The application deadline is Tuesday, March 20th, 2022.

You can download (and share) a PDF of the submission call here: https://bit.ly/3s37jtG

And visit the website for more information: http://www.kentharrisonartscouncil.com/annual-residency…

Kent Harrison Arts Council 2022 Artist In Residence/Ranger Station

