chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Freedom rallies in Chilliwack and Ottawa, Todd Richard Has COVID: February 3, 2022 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn – Freedom rallies in Chilliwack and Ottawa, Todd Richard Has COVID: February 3, 2022.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Freedom rallies in Chilliwack and Ottawa.
• Private Action to remove School Trustee Barry Neufeld fails.
• TELUS High Fibre in Ryder Lake.
AND
• Baseball fever is in the air

AND…we’d like to welcome the newest member of our growing chillTV News of the Week team, Josh Bohr, who will be anchoring the Sports Desk!

Stay tuned for upcoming changes to chillTV News of the Week through February and March.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™

