UPDATE – RCMP Searching for Two Suspects – Investigating Arson at Locks Home Health Care on Main Street

Chilliwack – Around 4:35AM Thursday morning, 35 firefighters from Chilliwack firehalls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 responded to a reported structure fire in the 9100 block of Main Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire coming out of a ground floor window and starting to extend to the second floor of a 2 storey business building. (Locks Home Health. The next door Pharmacy was not damaged and all staff are OK. Owner Dave Lock told FVN that Chilliwack Fire are reviewing video).

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down limiting its extension and damage to the remainder of the building and businesses.

There was significant fire, smoke and water damage to the Home Health Care portion of Locks and very minor smoke damage to the remainder of the building.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking any Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association members with CCTV cameras to review their footage between the times of 3:30am and 4:30 am on February 03, 2022 for the following suspects:



Suspect #1 Description:



· Male with dark hair and complexion

· 5’10”, slim build

· 25-30 years old

· Black hoodie under black coat with grey accents on the shoulder, white pants and red Nike shoes



Suspect #2 Description:

· Female with dark hair and complexion

· Unknown height

· 40-50 years old

· 2 tone pink toque, grey shirt under dark blue coat with brown and black pants

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

FILE NUMBER : Chilliwack RCMP 2022-4110

Locks Fire/CHWK/Feb 2022/FVN