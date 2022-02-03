TELUS Bringing Canada’s Fastest Internet Speeds to Fraser Valley, Ryder Lake

Fraser Valley/Vancouver (with files from GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS launched PureFibre X across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds of 2.5 Gbps. These speeds are the fastest in Canada among all major providers and mark a substantial leap in the next generation of Internet technology. By combining Wi-Fi 6 technology with PureFibre X, households will experience faster Internet speeds on more devices so everyone can simultaneously game, surf the web, make video calls, work or learn from home, and stream in 4k.

This as Telus is assisting some 400 Ryder Lake customers with long overdue internet updates.

In August of 2020, FVN and chillTV told you about the problems that Ryder Lake residents had with their internet. To be frank, spotty and awful and there was a push to pressure a number of players to up their game. There were various grants available since 2016 but a common response was… not viable. The buck was being passed. The province asked providers to do something but the internet is under the federal CRTC. Led by a group of Ryder Lake residents, Andy Harrington is seeing the fruits of years of labour. TELUS PureFibre has released a timetable and expect a reliable connection with installation throughout February and March. Some 400 homes will be plugged in.