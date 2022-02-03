Surrey Board of Trade – On Line Forum – A Staffing Solution for Your Business: Disability Inclusion in Your Workplacefeaturing Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter (VIDEO)

Surrey/Fraser Valley (with files from SBOT) – The Surrey Board of Trade, as part of their workforce and diversity, equity & inclusion portfolios, have put together this on line presentation.

What do you think of when you hear the word disability in the workplace? Disabilities can be visible or invisible, but we all know someone who has a disability. Reports estimate one in five Canadians has a disability. For too long, organizations focused on their outputs and lacked the oversight to build a more inclusive workplace. However, now more than ever, organizations realize that by not employing people with disabilities, they are missing out on a dynamic, talented, bold, and innovative workforce. A healthy workplace reflects its community.

Speakers:

Dan Coulter, Chilliwack MLA and Parliamentary Secretary for Accessibility.

Marco Pasqua, Inspirational Speaker, Accessibility Consultant and Entrepreneur

Yat Li, Senior Accessibility Consultant, Presidents Group