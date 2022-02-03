Mechanics Shop in Hope Goes Up in Flames

Hope (Hope Fire Department) – District of Hope Hope Fire Department fire fighters along with support from the Yale and District Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of 5th avenue Wednesday night at 7:40 pm.

Upon arrival they came upon a two storey wooden structure, fully involved in fire, and immediately took a defensive posture.

The building was a mechanics shop and our crews faced numerous hazards from downed hydro wires and hazardous materials including petroleum products and compressed gases.

Approximately 19 members were on scene until shortly after 2AM Thursday morning.

A worker on site, who discovered the fire, was able to escape and there were no injuries reported.

The cause remains unknown and under investigation by the fire department, however, it is not considered suspicious.