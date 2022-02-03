Lather, Rinse, $1-Million Win: Abbotsford Resident Discovers Lotto 6/49 Win at the Salon

Abbotsford – A trip to the hair salon ended up netting Kimberly Anhofer a not-so-good hair day, but for a good reason. Upon discovering she scored the Guaranteed $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize from the December 1, 2021 draw, she left the salon in complete shock before her hair was done.“I pulled out the ticket and it shocked the heck out of me,” she recalled of the moment she realized she won. “I told the hairdresser I had to leave so I never had my hair finished that day.”

Anhofer’s daughter was the first person to hear about the good news.

“My daughter and I went back and forth about 12 times where she would say, ‘No way, are you serious?’ and I would say, ‘Yes!’ It was a very emotional, real moment.”

The new millionaire celebrated her win over a champagne and steak dinner with a friend of 30 years. First up on her dream list is to purchase an electric car, followed by embarking on a few vacations in the near future.

The Abbotsford resident purchased her winning ticket from the Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Hwy. and says winning the lottery is “absolutely life-changing” for her.

“This win has given me the wiggle room I’ve always dreamed of. I’ve been grinding my way through developing my own business and this win means everything to me.”

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $99 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

