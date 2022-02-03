Skip to content

Kindness Chain Chilliwack – Valentine's Sp[ecial Free Groceries – February 13

Chilliwack (Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association) – Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association is pleased to announce “Valentine’s Special Free Groceries Home Delivery/ Pick up” for local Chilliwack families/Seniors/Individuals in NEED. Spreading the message of Kindness, Love & Compassion on Valentine’s day in the Community.

If you or anyone you know NEED help in Groceries, please contact them. Folks who made it in to delivery list will be notified week before delivery which will be 2nd week of February.

Three ways to add your name in the list:
1. Message on KCCA Facebook Messenger.
2. Text at number on KCCA Facebook page – NO phone calls please.
3. Email at; kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com.

Quantity is limited and will serve on first order place basis.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association will try to accommodate as much orders as possible.

For this Project Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association are looking for donations and or Volunteers delivery drivers so if you can help in any capacity please don’t hesitate to contact Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.

