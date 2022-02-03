Skip to content

Film Crews Busy In Maple Ride This Week

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be busy in Maple Ridge in the coming days.

Kung Fu Episode 211 will be filming Ridge Studios, Memorial Peace Park and Louis Leather February 3 + 4.

Filming will occur between all locations from Thursday Feb 03 at 1400 – Feb 05 at 02:00AM

Under Wraps 2 Filming at 11987 224 St + Alley behind Jim’s Pizza February 4.

Interior & Exterior Scenes at 11987 224 Street (12PM – 6PM)

Exterior Scenes in the Alley, North of McIntosh Avenue (East of 224 Street) (6PM – 12AM)

