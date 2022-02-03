Blue Frog Studios Announces Canadian Music Unearthed Series 

White Rock – A new hybrid live concert series featuring Canadian performing artists has been announced by Blue Frog Studios. The Canadian Music Unearthed Concert Series features five weeks of highly entertaining concerts with original Canadian artists from different genres. All shows will include both live audiences as well as premiere on the Blue Frog TV channel. Show will be filmed in front of a live studio audience at Blue Frog Studios state of the art video recording theatre in White Rock, BC.

The series kicks off with 604 Records popular artist Fionn & Esteva and includes Juno-nominated jazz artists Jodi Proznick & Amanda Tosoff as well as up-and-coming artists.

“Every one of these performing artists are passionate talented songwriters that deserve to be enjoyed by a wide audience.” said Co-Owner Juanita Moffat, “Our mission is to amplify these artists careers with discovery by new audiences”.

In addition to the live audience, each concert will premiere for future viewing on the Blue Frog TV on-line channel. The streaming channel viewership has experienced triple digit growth in the last four months thanks to a marketing grant awarded by Export Canada, which is focusing on marketing into the US streaming market.

“Per capita, Canada has more global super-stars than any other country in the world. When people think of Canadian artists, names like Bryan Adams, Justin Bieber, Drake, Celine Dion, Joni Mitchell, Leonard Cohen and many others come to mind” said Co-Owner Kelly Breaks. “Canadian Music Unearthed digs down under the super-stars, to show the world what else Canada has to offer, musically speaking.”

The Premier Concert Series online shows are as follows:

Feb. 13 – FIONN with ESTEVA

Feb. 20 – HENRI BROWN & HB WILD BAND

Feb. 27 – MATLEN STARSLEY BAND

Mar. 6 – SARAH SMITH BAND

Mar. 13 – JODI PROZNICK & AMANDA TOSOFF

Mar. 20 – THE STONE POETS

For more information, go to: bluefrogstudios.ca