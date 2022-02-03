BC Record Set in 2021 for Most Organ Donations and Transplants

Vancouver– A record 150 deceased organ donors gave the incredible gift of life in B.C. in 2021, 23 per cent more than the previous record of 122 donors (2018).

Organ donors helped more British Columbians than ever get a chance to live their lives more fully through transplant – a record 529 people received a transplant in 2021.

“Becoming an organ donor is an incredibly important decision that can save a life,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The selfless acts of people around our province helps others get new leases on life, and I want to thank all those in B.C. who choose to become donors.”

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, hospital-based critical care teams – which play a key role in identifying organ donors – referred potential donors to the 24/7 BC Transplant clinical referral line a record 775 times in 2021(a 25 per cent increase over 2020). This demonstrates how organ donation is increasingly becoming a normal part of quality end-of-life care in hospital.

“Thank you to the hundreds of health professionals who work in a coordinated way across the province to champion and support organ donation and transplantation,” says Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director. “In yet another extraordinary year, their combined efforts have given a record 529 transplant recipients the chance to improve or save their lives.”

As of Dec. 31, 2021, 585 people were still waiting for an organ transplant in BC. British Columbians are encouraged to take two minutes and register as an organ donor, then share their decision with family: www.taketwominutes.ca