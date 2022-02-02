Romeo and Juliet – A Deeply Evocative Ballet – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – February 14, Valentine’s Day

Chilliwack – Daring, bold and captivating, Ballet Jörgen returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with a timeless tale of love, anguish, and revenge. On February 14, Shakespeare’s classic romantic tale Romeo & Juliet turns the stage into a visual delight that will be the perfect way to spend an evening with your sweetheart.

Focusing on creating a clear and emotionally driven journey into this well-loved tale, Bengt Jörgen the artistic director of Ballet Jörgen has kept true to the original story. Romeo & Juliet has sparked the imaginations of many artists through the centuries, inspiring all of those it touches. Bengt Jörgen has created a work that highlights the intimacy and warmth of this story, in what is sure to captivate the audience.

“Our story of love begins with the smell of a rose and the prick of a thorn,” says Bengt Jörgen. “The journey as two lovers unite and a mother defies — in the end, it’s a story that is more pure than dark.”

Those who experienced the performances of Swan Lake, Anastasia, and Coppélia at The Centre know that no other company captures the atmosphere of Valentine’s Day better than Ballet Jörgen, whose tenderness, vitality, and humour add something new to even the most familiar of tales. Romeo & Juliet offers an intriguing and engaging perspective on this story of love and innocence and shows the audience why it has won international recognition and critical acclaim.

Ballet Jörgen has been a staple contribution to the Canadian arts community since its creation 31 years ago in 1987. The organization now produces more than 120 performances a year. Based in Toronto, Ballet Jörgen provides ballet training in elementary schools in partnership with George Brown College.

Come and enjoy this breathtaking performance as the plight of these ill-fated lovers is portrayed through dance!

Aspiring photographers! On the day of the show, the dancers of Ballet Jörgen and local photographer Vicki Legere will demonstrate how to capture the beauty of the human body in People in Motion Photography. This workshop runs from 1:15 to 5:15 pm on February 14. The cost for this workshop is $41. Contact the Centre Box office at 604-391-SHOW(7469) to register.

Romeo & Juliet is generously sponsored by: Aromatica Fine Teas, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

Romeo & Juliet is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 14, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

With the constantly changing environment of a COVID-19 world, The Society strives towards keeping pace and making sure The Centre is functioning at the highest level of safety protocols, while also keeping the arts alive.