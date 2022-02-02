IHIT Taking Case of Homicide in Cascade Falls Regional Park, Mission

Mission – On Tuesday morning (February 1, 2022 @ 10:43AM) Mission RCMP Frontline members responded to a report of found human remains in the Cascade Falls Regional Park. The circumstances surrounding the remains were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate.

IHIT is working closely with partners from the Mission RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and the BC Coroner’s Service to gather evidence and complete priority tasks.

The scene is being examined and a canvass for witnesses and CCTV is ongoing.“It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT. “We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT.”