Chilliwack Museum & Archives – Two New Exhibitions -High Water and Day after day after day after day

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum & Archives will be unveiling two new exhibitions High Water and Day after day after day after day… at an Opening Reception on February 24, 2022 at 7:00pm.



“This exhibition takes a look at the vast expanse of Semá:th Xó:tsa (Sumas Lake) that once existed on what is now Sumas Prairie,” said Kate Feltren, Curator at the Chilliwack Museum & Archives, “the exhibition will encourage visitors to reflect on the environmental and cultural impacts of settlement, and how those impacts have affected us today.”



Day after day after day after day…is an original art installation created by local artist, Krista Kilvert. “The installation intends to serve as a platform from which viewers are able to contemplate the level of community consumption taking place in our own backyard, and hopefully stimulate the importance of being individually mindful in our consumption and recycling efforts”, explains Krista.



The Opening Reception will feature appetizers and refreshments while viewers enjoy the first look at the exhibitions. Guests will also be able to meet with Kate and Krista who will be willing to answer any questions about the exhibitions. Tickets are $10.00 for the general public and include drinks. The event is free for members of the Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society. Tickets must be purchased in advance at shop.chilliwackmuseum.ca.



CMHS members please RSVP by emailed shawna@chilliwackmuseum.ca. Tickets will not be available at the door.



Masks are required for everyone age 5 and over. Proof of vaccination will be required for everyone age 12 and over. We are committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers, and guests and will follow the PHO on events to limit capacity and promote a safe environment.



High Water will be on display from February 24, 2022 to June 4, 2022. Day after day after day after day… will be on display from February 24, 2022 to June 24, 2022