UPDATE – Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund Including UFV’s Mamas for Mamas

Abbotsford — FEBRUARY 2 2022 UPDATE – Free meals for families whose homes were damaged. Mental health and financial support to local farmers and businesses. Technical support for those affected and who are seeking critical information on shelter and resources.

These are just a few of the ways the more than $3.7 million received by the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund is helping people and businesses in the community rebuild and heal after the disastrous November floods that destroyed homes, infrastructure, businesses, and farms, displacing thousands of people in Abbotsford and neighbouring BC communities.

UFV – Representatives of the Mamas for Mamas charity with donations received for people affected by the Fraser Valley floods of 2021.

In the days after the storm, the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF), the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (ACOC) and the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) jointly established the fund, which provides grants to local agencies involved in the disaster relief effort, as well as businesses and farmers that have been affected by the flooding.

“We were blown away by the outpouring of donations and community support,” said Craig Toews, Vice President External at UFV. “Collectively, it was great to see how our fundraising partnership mobilized and quickly got to work, identifying gaps and allocating funds to where they were needed most.”

“Farmers were among the most impacted with severe damage to their land, buildings and equipment, as well as the significant loss of animals for some farmers,” added Katerina Anastasiadis, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We wanted to ease the financial burden and provide resources to help affected farmers and businesses get up and running again.”

ACOC Board Directors have personally delivered cheques to create a personal connection.

“They have heard so much gratitude for the impact this has made,” said Anastasiadis.

The Abbotsford Chamber has activated its grant application portal where businesses and farmers can apply for up to $5,000 to aid in their recovery. To date, the ACOC has distributed grants to 40 businesses and farmers, and ACF has disbursed funds to 19 non-for-profit organizations.

One of those charities is Mamas for Mamas, which ​​supports mothers and caregivers in crisis by providing ongoing financial support to individuals and families.

“As we continue to provide essentials and more to our Abbotsford families, we have been beyond grateful to receive support from the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund to help families during the recovery,” said Celena Arthur, Director of Funding Development & Community Engagement at Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas has donated everything from strollers to shelter to transportation for hundreds of families. They helped provide a helicopter for a single dad and his young teenager caught in the mudslides.

“Mamas for Mamas helped us greatly by providing multiple forms of aid while my daughter and I traversed the challenges of getting home,” said that father. “They also provided support in the following weeks, checking in regularly and making sure we were well and offering any additional assistance they may have to offer.”

Another charity, the Crisis Centre of BC, aided locals by providing information about emergency shelters and services and ensuring the people they connected with felt heard and supported.

“What we’re specifically able to do is help people pinpoint and address their most current need, while scanning for emotional distress and suicide risk factors,” said Stacy Ashton, Executive Director of the Crisis Centre of BC.

At the Arnold Community Church, volunteers rallied to create a waste collection program with heavy equipment and an official waste site where people could dump their contaminated belongings. Their army of volunteers hauled over 220 dump truck loads amounting to 1.1 million pounds of garbage. The Church also mobilized a food hamper and free lunches for those who have lost their homes and are in transition.

“It warms our hearts every time we receive updates from the charities on how people in our city are being looked after and cared for,” said Wendy Neufeld, Executive Director at ACF. “In times like these, that generosity and empathy is inspiring.”

To apply for a disaster relief grant for your organization or business, please visit:



Charitable Organizations: https://abbotsfordcf.org/grants/disaster/apply/



Businesses and Farms: https://www.abbotsfordchamber.com/how-we-help/abbotsford-disaster-relief-fund/

ORIGINAL STORY NOVEMBER 2021 – In response to the devastating damage caused by the mass flooding and mudslides in the Fraser Valley over the last week, the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF), the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (ACOC) and the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) have jointly established the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund.

With homes, businesses, and infrastructure under water, the City of Abbotsford has declared a state of emergency and has issued multiple evacuation orders. Thousands of people have been displaced and their businesses and livelihoods disrupted.

The Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund will provide grants to local agencies involved in the disaster relief effort, as well as businesses that have been affected by these events. The effects of the flooding will be long term and funding will be needed for weeks and months to come.

ACF will serve as the donation hub, accepting donations, issuing tax receipts, and disbursing funds where resources are needed most.

“We want the Abbotsford community to know we will be here when it counts,” said Wendy Neufeld, Executive Director, Abbotsford Community Foundation. “We are here now, and we will be here later, as the community recovers and rebuilds. That’s why we’ve partnered with UFV and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce to establish the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund.”

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce plans to leverage its network and stakeholders in the business community to raise funds for those in crisis.

“Through the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, we will support our local community, farming families, agri-businesses, and other businesses impacted by these devastating floods,” said Katerina Anastasiadis, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “The flooding has also cut off transportation and supply chains to BC and other parts of Canada. We encourage businesses that are interested in receiving grants or related opportunities to contact the Chamber for more information.”

Founded by, and for, the community in 1974, UFV’s mission is engaging learners, transforming lives, and building community.

“UFV and this fundraising coalition are committed to doing our part to help those who are suffering as a result of the flooding. We all know someone who has been affected. This includes some of our students, staff, and faculty,” said Craig Toews, UFV Vice-President, External. “We are collaborating with our community partners and combining resources and fundraising expertise. I’m thrilled to announce that CI Assante Wealth Management has stepped forward with a generous donation of $20,000. And they have issued a challenge to all other financial institutions and businesses to match or exceed their donation.”

Steve Willems, Wealth Advisor with Assante Financial Management Ltd, said his company is pleased to support the fundraising effort.

“One thing our Abbotsford community has proven time and time again is that we are resilient and we come together in times of need,” said Willems. “Obviously, we have a long road ahead, but we are determined to be there for each other as we get back on our feet and resume normalcy.”

Donations to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund can be made online at https://abbotsfordcf.org/disaster

Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF)

ACF serves Abbotsford by connecting donors with causes that matter to them. Together, we build, invest, and manage the gifts we have been given, for the long-term vitality of our community. We offer leadership and build bridges between the diverse groups that give our community life.

Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (ACOC)

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce is a leading member-driven organization that improves the effectiveness of doing business. We have over 650 members and are the largest Chamber in the Fraser Valley, located in the fifth largest city in the Province. We are an Accredited Chamber of Commerce, meaning that we are a Chamber that is managed strategically and that our operations reflect national standards of business excellence and best practices.

University of the Fraser Valley (UFV)

UFV is situated on the traditional territory of the Stó:lō people. UFV is a fully accredited public university serving the communities and students of the Fraser Valley from a distributed network of campuses and online services. With more than 100 programs at numerous degree and credential levels, UFV makes it possible for students of all ages and backgrounds to pursue higher education. In 2020–21, UFV had an enrollment of more than 15,000 students pursuing diverse pathways of scholarship leading to community connections, reconciliation, and academic success. UFV is known in Halq’eméylem (the language of the Stó:lō people), as the House of Transformation.