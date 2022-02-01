Two New Directors for Abbotsford Agrifair

Abbotsford – After a few delays due to the pandemic and floods, the Abbotsford Agrifair held its AGM last week and elected two new directors. “We are pleased to welcome Kevin Graham and Shawn Thorogood to the Agrifair Board. I know that both of these gentlemen will be significant assets to the Fair, and

I look forward to their new perspeciive and ideas.” Says Bob Street, re-elected board member and President.



Kevin is currently the Markeing Manager for Westgen Group of Companies. Newly elected Shawn Thorogood is not new to the Fair; in past roles with Bobcat Country and Westerra Equipment.



In addition to the two new directors, five directors were re-elected for a two-year term; Bethany Hill, Johanne Smid, Armand Herie, Bob Street, and Mike Woodard .

Be sure to join in July 29-31st, 2022… Cause there’s no place like Agrifair.