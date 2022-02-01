Skip to content

Peach Creek Trail (Off Lickman)will be Temporarily Closed for Trail Surfacing and Repairs

Chilliwack – Post flood and snow/ice storm recovery continues for the City of Chilliwack.

Peach Creek Trail will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow at 7 am for several days for trail surfacing and repairs.

