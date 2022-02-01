Peach Creek Trail (Off Lickman)will be Temporarily Closed for Trail Surfacing and Repairs

Chilliwack – Post flood and snow/ice storm recovery continues for the City of Chilliwack.
Peach Creek Trail will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow at 7 am for several days for trail surfacing and repairs.
Chilliwack – Post flood and snow/ice storm recovery continues for the City of Chilliwack.
Peach Creek Trail will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow at 7 am for several days for trail surfacing and repairs.
Chilliwack – Post flood and snow/ice storm recovery continues for the City of Chilliwack. Peach Creek Trail will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow at 7
Cultua Lake (from Cultus Lake Park and Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club) – On January 31, 2022, Chief Warren Mazuren was joined by thirteen members
Chilliwack – On Tuesday, former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness posted an opinion piece to his Facebook page. He expresses his opinion on the Freedom convoy
Abbotsford – UPDATE FEBRUARY 1, 2022 – The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit continues to advance this investigation and follow the evidence. On January 21st, 2022,
No comment yet, add your voice below!