OPINION – Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Throness on Weekend Freedom Convoy – Is it White Collar Fear?

Chilliwack – On Tuesday, former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness posted an opinion piece to his Facebook page.

He expresses his opinion on the Freedom convoy in Ottawa and similar Chilliwack protests. He also mentions the media’s response:

Watching the trucker vaccine mandate protest gather unexpected steam, not just in Ottawa, but all across Canada, I have, as usual, been amazed at the media and government response. They are unwilling to grant that there are a few idiots on the margins of every crowd, and acknowledge that the crowd itself is made up of law-abiding, hard-working Canadians, fed up with what they feel are unnecessary vaccine mandates. Upon reflection, I think it may be a matter of class. White-collar journalists and liberal politicians, well-indoctrinated in our left-wing universities, look down on blue-collar Canadians who didn’t opt for university, but work with their hands every day to keep the country running – you know, some who were hardest-hit by the pandemic.If the white-collar crowd knew these people they would like them, but they don’t know them so they fear them instead. This explains their deeply-insulting allegations of violence, and their use of any misbehaviour as points of evidence to feed their own mistaken belief in non-existent conspiracies of the right.Maybe it would help to unite Canada if journalists and politicians would express gratitude for the indispensable work that truckers do, and actually talk to them. Not just about them.