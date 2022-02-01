Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department Selected to Receive $22K Donationfrom Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club

Cultua Lake (from Cultus Lake Park and Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club) – On January 31, 2022, Chief Warren Mazuren was joined by thirteen members of the Cultus Lake Fire Department to celebrate one of the largest monetary donations in the department’s history. The department welcomed six representatives from the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club to thank them for making the introduction of additional life-saving tools possible. Chief Mazuren began the evening by thanking the Lions Club for their generous donation, explaining that “this will go a long way for our community.”

In 2021, the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department was selected to be the recipient of $22,000, donated by the Chilliwack Dogwood Monarch Lions Club. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lions Club has seen an exponential increase in attendance for Bingo making it possible for the club to give back to their community in a larger way. Forty percent of all Bingo ticket sales goes directly to a deserving community organization or cause.

The Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department was able to purchase a litter wheel, Milwaukee generator and a golf cart. Training Captain, Shane Taylor, highlighted that the litter wheel will make it possible for the department to extract individuals from steep inclines by reducing manpower, increasing speed of treatment and enabling removal by helicopter. The battery-operated generator is lightweight and virtually silent, creating opportunities to operate life saving devices in small indoor spaces.

In addition, the department was able to purchase a brand-new golf cart which proudly displays their emblem. The golf cart increases transportation modes into otherwise inaccessible areas for the larger trucks. Volunteer firefighters can now transport large containers of water in the case of forest fires, tow the departments emergency rescue boat to shore and transport individuals quickly from the populated beaches.

The Lions Club members closed the evening by extending their gratitude to the Cultus Lake Fire Department. They highlighted each members courage and commitment to volunteer their time to keep the community safe. The club was elated to be able to support their efforts in such a meaningful way.