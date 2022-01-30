Registration for Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Now Open

Chilliwack – Almost time to … play ball.

You may notice on social media that there is a fresh new look for Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch.

Registration is open however signing up does close on February 28.

For more information – https://www.chilliwackminorfastpitch.com/ to register.

From their website: Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Association is where young athletes can advance their skills as players, learn about leadership and build a sense of community all while playing a game they love. Our framework is designed to help nurture and build skilled athletes and allow them opportunity to strive for academic and personal sport excellence. Through well trained coaches, trainers and volunteers; we have built a program where parents and guardians can watch their children strive for self desired perfection, on and off the field.