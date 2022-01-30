Fraser Valley Cosplayers, A New Group Just for the Fun of It! (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack – Cosplay is a “thing” that many of us learned about through the TV series “The Big Bang Theory”. However, cosplay has been around for a long time.

Based in Chilliwack, the Fraser Valley Cosplayers h started as a Facebook group by Daughter and Mom Sadie and Lorna Hull. There are conventions in Vancouver and San Diego to name a few and the dream would be to have a yearly gathering for the Valley.

From their Facebook page: Cosplay….What is it? A portmanteau of “costume play”, is an activity and performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character. These costumes are often constructed buy the cosplayer, however they can also buy them too. Cosplayers often compete in costuming contests during conventions. A broader use of the term “cosplay” applies to any costumed playing in venues apart from the stage. Any entity that lends itself to dramatic interpretation may be taken up as a subject. Favorite sources include anime, cartoons, comic books, manga, television series, and video games. The term is composed of the two aforementioned counterparts – costume and play.

Sadie Hull/Fraser Valley Cosplayers

In conversation with FVN, Sadie Hull talks about the origin of the group, basic respect rules of Cosplay and what the future looks like, as well as contact information.