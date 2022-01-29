Harrison Country Singer Todd Richard, Wife, Sick with COVID… on their Wedding Anniversary

Harrison – Todd Richard is best known for his country hits and praising front line workers in the battle against the COVID pandemic.

Irony…

Both Todd and his wife Sylvia are fighting COVID at home.

From Sylvia Richard on Facebook: So today my hubby Todd Richard and I should be celebrating our 22 nd Anniversary instead Covid has taken that away .We both have been sick I’m day 8 Todd is day 11 I’m hanging in but unfortunately Todd is having a hard time .He has been to the Hospital twice now after X – Rays Blood work CT Scan he is confirmed to have Covid Pneumonia.They sent him home Dr says there is nothing they can do and wished him good luck ! What the Hell ! We sure could use some positive healing powers We are both double vax.