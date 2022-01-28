Small Peaceful Rally at Chilliwack’s Five Corners – In Solidarity with National Truckers Vaccine Protest

Chilliwack (with files from Canadian Press) – RCMP estimated there were about 100 peaceful protesters marching along Young from City Hall to Five Corners.

This was organized by the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally in solidarity with the national truckers protest against COVID vaccines, masks and how it affects the trucking industry.

The protests across the country have been condemned by the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

Many truckers have posted on social media they are continuing to do their jobs and that the convoy doesn’t speak for them.

As FVN was waiting for the gathering, the reporter noticed a number of trucks heading in all directions, going about their business.

One protester was holding a sign stating that “the media was the virus.” When asked by FVN if that meant the lone reporter covering the event, the woman looked away and kept marching.

In Ottawa, police there stressed they would not tolerate any criminal behaviour as they made plans to deal with thousands of demonstrators at Saturday’s “freedom rally” at Parliament Hill.

A Saturday truckers convoy from Langley to Vancouver is expected to circle back to Chilliwack .