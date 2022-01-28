Mission Council Launches New Program To Enhance Community Dialogue

Mission – A new way for residents to connect informally with Mission Council on a range of topics as been launched on engage.mission.ca.

Community Conversations is a Council-led series that invites residents and stakeholders to share their perspectives on a number of themes within a larger discussion topic. This initiative is launching virtually at first, with plans to host in-person sessions once gathering restrictions ease.

The first Community Conversations looks at visioning for North Mission and includes guided conversation threads on transportation, economic opportunity, planning and development, outdoor spaces, the environment, and more. Participants are also invited to share their favourite places in a community mapping activity and their visions for the future in an open idea space.

Feedback gathered on engage.mission.ca will serve as the blueprint for developing a virtual meeting where Council and participants will dig deeper into the North Mission visioning themes in real-time. The date for this facilitated discussion will be set shortly.