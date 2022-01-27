Improper Storage of Cleaning Rags Leads to Industrial Way (Chilliwack) Fire

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (@ 04:45AM January 27)13 Chilliwack Fire fighters from fire halls 1, 4, & 6 responded to a structure fire in the 43000 block of Industrial Way. When firefighters arrived, they found a unit in a single-story industrial complex fully charged with heavy black smoke.

Crews gained entry to the unit and were able to quickly extinguished a small fire in a plastic garbage can full of oily rags used for cleaning. The building sustained smoke damage to two units.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was due to improper storage of solvent-wet rags used for cleaning.

Chilliwack Fire Dept., would like to remind business owners who use flammable liquids on rags for cleaning, to dispose the rags in a tightly-sealed metal container, or hang them outside to dry in a cool, shady location away from structures, and then discard them. Make sure not to store used oily rags in a pile or in an open plastic garbage can.