Flood Ravaged Castle Fun Park Could Be Open By Spring/Summer (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – After seeing the November 2021 flood devastation off Whatcom Road and Highway 1, it is hard to imagine that Castle Fun Park could rise like a Phoenix.

But that is the plan.

From the Wiebe family, owners of Castle Fun Park for over 32 years:

“We appreciate all the well wishes, support and encouragement from our CFP family, friends, and fans.

We are saddened by the struggles in our community and province at this time. Thank you to all the amazing first responders, rescuers, volunteers, and our community leaders, for the incredible work being done to get us through this.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbours in the Sumas Prairie in this time of loss, as well as the communities throughout BC who are affected.

We have been feeling all the emotions the past days, including heartbreak, we keep coming back to faith, optimism and even moments of laughter. We have three underwater mini golf courses now!

We look forward to rebuilding and serving you once again as a place to get away and have fun!

Our best wishes to you and yours. Please stay safe.”

VIDEO is here — https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=957482968226367