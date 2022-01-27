Cultus Lake Board Approves Restoration of Totem Pole Dedicated to the Late Chief Richard Malloway

Cultus Lake – From Cultus Lake Park : During the January 19, 2022 Cultus Lake Park Board meeting, the Board approved funding to restore this unique piece of park history. Mr. Francis Horne, the original carver of a totem pole dedicated to the late Chief Richard Malloway.

The park board will be taking on this important project in spring of 2022, and will continue to share more information with respect to the restoration process and reinstallation.

Background:

On June 6, 1992 a totem pole dedicated to the late Chief Richard Malloway was raised in Cultus Lake Park. A 105-foot Red Cedar tree located within the park was donated by the Cultus Lake Park Board to Mr. Francis Horne to carve two totem poles; one to celebrate Cultus Lake Park’s 60th Anniversary and another for a local school.

Four important figures are represented on the thirty-foot pole. The top is a raven which symbolizes the late Chief Richard Malloway. The second is a woman holding a baby eagle with represents the Cultus Lake Park Board and Mother Nature. The third is of a man holding a child to highlight Chief Richard Malloway as a family man. Finally, a grizzly bear denoting strength and power.

For more information pertaining to the history of Chief Richard Malloway, please visit http://www.srrmcentre.com/pdf/Library/FS94_01%20Thom.pdf.