COVID Disrupts Cascades at UNBC Basketball Weekend

Fraser Valley – The women’s basketball series between the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades and the University of Northern British Columbia Timberwolves originally scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

Canada West made the announcement on Wednesday.

The change comes as a result of both teams not having the minimum number of players available to safely compete due to COVID-19 related protocols.

The Cascades were slated to travel to Prince George to take on the Timberwolves both Friday and Saturday. No reschedule dates have yet been set.

The men’s basketball games will go ahead, but the game times have changed. Tip-off is now slated for 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the Charles Jago Northern Sports Centre.