Public Comment On BC’s First Watershed Security Strategy and Fund

Victoria – Climate change and extreme weather events are strengthening the call for protection and restoration of B.C.’s watersheds to ensure healthy ecosystems support communities with secure access to clean water.

The Province is developing B.C.’s first Watershed Security Strategy and Fund. The first step is to explore key themes, including governance, climate change, ecosystems and sources of drinking water, as well as community and economic stability, through the release of a discussion paper for feedback. The Province is developing the strategy with Indigenous Peoples and in collaboration with other levels of government.

The deadline for public comment on the discussion paper is March 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. (Pacific time). During this time, there will also be direct engagement with key stakeholders and partners, as well as local and federal governments. Feedback will inform a draft strategy to be released in the fall, with additional opportunity for input following its release. The Province expects to release the final strategy in 2023.

To share your thoughts about development of the strategy, visit:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water

Written submissions can also be made by email: livingwatersmart@gov.bc.ca

“Climate change and cumulative human impacts are threatening the health of the watersheds we depend on for clean drinking water, growing our food, habitat for aquatic species and healthy local economies,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.