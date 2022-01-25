Mounties Need Info on January Chilliwack Road Rage Incident

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person in a photograph taken during an alleged road rage incident.

On Wednesday morning January 19, 2022, around 8:20 a.m., the driver of a white pick up truck hauling a trailer travelling on Mcguire Road pulled onto the shoulder to secure the load. As the driver entered, back onto the road a collision nearly occurred with a passing grey-coloured Toyota Yaris.

When both vehicles halted at a stop sign at the corner of Stevenson Road and School Street the driver of the Toyota, allegedly holding a hammer approached the first driver in a threatening manner.

Suspect description:

Caucasian male

Height: 170 cm (5’07)

Weight: 90 kg (198 lbs)

Hair: black.

Police are reaching out for assistance to identify the subject in the photo as well as to motorists travelling in the area of Prest Road through Mcguire Road – Stevenson Road and School Street on January 19 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., who may have witnessed the stopped vehicles or obtained dash cam video to contact the RCMP.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, said Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. RCMP remind vehicle operators that the roadways are not the place to express anger. Take a moment, pull to the side of the road, and pause before acting out while driving.

RCMP urge anyone with information to assist with identifying the individual or their investigation to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).