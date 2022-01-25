IIO Clears Chilliwack Mounties of Any Improper Procedure During October 2021 Arrest

Surrey/Chilliwack – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded an investigation into an incident in Chilliwack.

As detailed in the IIO previous release, on October 5, 2021 at approximately 3:15 p.m., police attended a residence in the 5700 block of Vedder Road and arrested one man. Police had been called as the man had failed to depart the premises as previously agreed and due to concerns for his wellness.

The man went to the hospital after being released from custody. Medical records and a statement from the man confirm that the injuries he sustained while being arrested do not meet the definition of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act.

In making his decision, the Chief Civilian Director reviewed the evidence, including statements from the affected person and a civilian witness, in addition to police and medical records. The IIO investigation is now concluded.