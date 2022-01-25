BC’s Proof of Vaccination Card Program Extended to June 30

Victoria (with files from MSN/CBC) – BC’s proof of vaccination card program has been extended until June 30.

The program was set to expire on January 31 and first went into effect on September 13.

The system works on a vaccine card QR code that records the user’s proof of vaccination, applying to all those over 12 seeking to access those settings.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made the announcement at a Tuesday news conference, saying that cases are declining in the community but hospitalizations continue to rise amid the record-breaking fifth wave of the pandemic.

Henry also announced that youth sports tournaments will resume on February 1 as more children in the province are vaccinated.

However, she said children and older people in long-term care settings continue to be disproportionately affected by the Omicron variant.

the card program has been in the critical cross-hairs since its announcement and particularly a sore point to access non-essential indoor spaces, including restaurants, bars and gyms.