2022 Annual Surrey Road Survey Results Released

Surrey (Anita Huberman CEO Surrey Board of Trade) – The results have been released for the Surrey 6th Surrey Roads Survey by the Surrey Board of Trade (SBOT). This annual survey helps to:

· Understand their members’ commute and business travel trends;

· Determine any actions, recommendations, or policies that may be required; and,

· Add to their body of knowledge that will lead to better movement of people and goods through Surrey and the South Fraser Economic Region.

“The Surrey Board of Trade believes that transportation is one of the key economic foundations of building our city,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade.

Read the full 2022 Surrey Roads Survey Report HERE.

Since last year’s survey, the City of Surrey has completed many of the road corridor projects SBOT members identified as top priorities. These include 140 Street widening between 88 Avenue and 92 Avenue, Fraser Highway widening between 140 Street and 148 Street, 32 Avenue widening between 160 Street and 162 Street to 5-lanes, cycling upgrades in City Centre and Fleetwood, and more accessible crosswalks throughout Surrey. Five more are planned to be completed in the next 1-5 years. These include 32 Avenue widening from King George Boulevard to 164 Street, 32 Avenue widening between 176 Street and 188 Street, 84 Avenue improvements between 120 Street and Fraser Highway, 152 Street upgrades, and protected cycling network quick-build projects.

Patterns are emerging with six years of comparable data. Surrey’s network of over 4,500 lane kilometres of road is seeing an increasing number of commuter and commercial users. The summary of responses for the 2022 Surrey Road Survey are:

The daily commute

53.5% of respondents live and work in Surrey – this has decreased since last year

10.1% work in Surrey but live South of the Fraser or in Metro Vancouver, down from the previous year

91.9% drove their own vehicle to work – up from 2020 (83.5%)

1% walked to work, down from the previous year (4.4%)

Travelling for business

24.2% drive 4 or more days a week for work

19.2% drive 2-3 days per week

18.2% rarely drive, a significant increase from previous surveys

Travel destinations

30.3% travel within Surrey, an increasing trend since 2018

53.5% travel throughout the South Fraser (Surrey plus options combined)

82.8% travel throughout Metro Vancouver (combining multiple options)

Employee travel

53.5% of respondents estimate that 0-20% of their colleagues travel for business, up by 8% from previous years

52.5% of colleagues travel 1 to 2 hours per day on average, comparable to 2020

Barriers to choosing alternative modes of transportation

39.4% indicated that there are no barriers to choosing different options

47.5% indicated that there is a barrier

Traffic congestion impact on business operations

23.5% indicated there was a limited impact to business operations, down from last year

48.2% indicated traffic congestion somewhat impacted business operations

28.2% indicated traffic congestion had a significant impact business operations, up from last year

Traffic congestion reduction strategies

19.3% believe that the current approach of the City is the best strategy to reduce congestion

59% believed transit expansion is necessary

21.7% want mobility pricing to be introduced in a systematic fashion

Top 3 corridors requiring attention

57% chose South Surrey/Highway 99 interchanges

50.6% want Fraser Highway widened to 4 lanes from Whalley Boulevard to 148 Street

49.4% want to widen 152 Street between 40 and 50 Avenue

Top choice for road connections

62.9% prioritized 192 Street Diversion: New construction from Fraser Highway to 68 Avenue

Top 3 intersections requiring improvement

70.8% indicated 88 Avenue and 140 Street

52.8% indicated 104 Avenue and 156 Street

48.6% indicated 24 Avenue and 184 Street

Transit needed

58.2% of respondents stated that we should have and definitely need rapid transit on Fraser Highway (City Centre to Langley)

57% of respondents determined that we should have and definitely need rapid transit between Guildford, City Centre and Newton on King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue

54.4% believe that we should have and definitely need a new B-Line bus service to South Surrey/White Rock

Curbside bus pull-outs

77.2% believe that curbside pull-outs for buses are very important and extremely important

86% believe that curbside pull-outs for buses would be effective in reducing congestion along major arterial roadways

Safety first

53.9% stated that they strongly agree that safety on roads is a shared responsibility between users and designers/maintenance

44.3% stated that reducing speed would not reduce collisions in Surrey

Ridesharing

76.9% want ridesharing services without pickup location restrictions

Bike sharing

18.8% of respondents would be very unlikely to cycle to work if Surrey had bike sharing, down significantly from 2020

33% of respondents would be very likely to somewhat likely to use bike sharing, up significantly from 2020

Bridges wanted

76.9% want the Pattullo Bridge to have 6 lanes available on opening day

55.1% want a bridge (whether as originally planned or with fewer lanes) to replace Massey Tunnel.