THE COMIC STRIPPERS – Fully Clothed! February 12 Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Intimate but not interactive.

The Comic Strippers improv comedy troupe have been wowing audiences across the globe since 2011.

In this stripped down three person version of the show, members from the cast shed their characters, keep their shirts on and the laughs going. Designed for more intimate settings and smaller venues, this is your chance to get to know the real comedians underneath the bow ties.

Some of Canada’s best improvisational comedians take on your suggestions and create spontaneous comedy sketches right before your eyes.

February 12 at Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Ticket information here.

